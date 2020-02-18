Checking if gmail address is blacklisted?

#1

Hi there,

Not sure if this is in the right forums, but is there a tool that will check if a gmail account is blacklisted?

Thanks

#2

How are you sending the emails, and do you have control of the mail server that’s sending them?

#3

No, it’s just going through my normal gmail account

#4

Have you received emails from the google servers indicating one or more of your emails has bounced?

#5

Yes, I received a bounce back with this:

“The response from the remote server was:
554 Transaction failed Reject due to policy restrictions. For explanation visit http://postmaster.gmx.com/en/error-messages?ip=209.85.210.53&c=hd

#6

and have you visited the link you were given, opened the three matching results to the message you were given, and followed the instructions given?

#9

