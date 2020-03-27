Checking if element has class that matches object key

for(let [key, value] of Object.entries(dropdownData)) { if($.inArray(key, _.attr("class").split(" "))) { console.log("key found class:"+key);; break; } }

I have 40 or so elements. These elements can have a variety of classes on them. I am trying to loop over each of these elements to see if they have a class that matches one of these keys

const dropdownData = { "elementary": "Elementary Schools", "middle": "Middle Schools", "high": "High Schools", "center": "Centers" };

Even though I have multiple elements with other classes, I ONLY get “elementary” returned in my console log. Where’s my logic going wrong here? I read the for loop code as:

For loop will make it so I can loop over each key value Then I use the If statement to check whether my element _ has a class that matches my key

The first 20 or so have “elementary” but then the next several should be middle, then high, then center.