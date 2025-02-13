Checkbox value php email

PHP
1

I need some help with getting checkbox values sent to email using phpmailer

I have not done it before so unsure how to do it, the current code I have is below

             $postData = $_POST;
             $oneway = $_POST['oneway'];
             $return = $_POST['return'];

             $htmlContent = '<h2>Contact Form Details</h2>
            <p><b>One Way:</b> ' . $oneway . '</p>
            <p><b>Return:</b> ' . $return . '</p>

                        <form action="#errors" method="post" class="formontop">
                        <div class="booking-form">
                       <div class="row mb-4">
                       <div class="col-lg-6">
                       <div class="form-check">
                        <input type="checkbox" name="oneway" class="form-check-input" value="<?php echo !empty($postData['oneway'])?$postData['oneway']:''; ?>">
                         <label class="form-check-label" for="oneway">
                          One Way
                           </label>
                           </div>
                           </div>
                           <div class="col-lg-6">
                           <div class="form-check">
                           <input type="checkbox" name="return" class="form-check-input" value="<?php echo !empty($postData['return'])?$postData['return']:''; ?>">
                            <label class="form-check-label" for="return">
                             Return
                             </label>
                             </div>
                             </div>
                            <button class="default-btn" type="submit" name="submit">Get My Quote</button>
                            </div>
                            </div>
                            </form>