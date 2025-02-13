Checkbox value php email

I need some help with getting checkbox values sent to email using phpmailer

I have not done it before so unsure how to do it, the current code I have is below

$postData = $_POST; $oneway = $_POST['oneway']; $return = $_POST['return']; $htmlContent = '<h2>Contact Form Details</h2> <p><b>One Way:</b> ' . $oneway . '</p> <p><b>Return:</b> ' . $return . '</p>