Checkbox related changes not working inside a button

JavaScript
1

I have the following piece of code and I don’t see it executing when I check or uncheck a checkbox. Any reason what I’m doing wrong here?

Here is the JSFiddle showing the same:

$("#update_counter_checkbox").change(function() {
    if ($(this).prop("checked")) {
      // If the checkbox is checked, disable the button
      alert("Checked");
      console.log("checkbox checked");
      $("#dialog-confirm").dialog("widget").find(".ui-button:contains('Login next suggested value " + additionalValue + "')").button("disable");
    } else {
       alert("Not Checked");
      console.log("checkbox NOT checked");
      // If the checkbox is unchecked, enable the button
      $("#dialog-confirm").dialog("widget").find(".ui-button:contains('Login next suggested value " + additionalValue + "')").button("enable");
    }
  });