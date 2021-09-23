Checkbox hack lightbox gallery

Hey All, I remember hearing about ios having trouble with pages that use the checkbox hack. Is that still the case?
I’m doing a lightbox gallery page based off this example.
Do I need to add this ios workaround into my lightbox gallery?
I ask because I don’t have an ios to test with.
/**
Advanced Checkbox Hack
# What? #
The better Checkbox-Hack because it works for both iOS and Android.
## 1. Android <= 4.1.2
pseudo-class + general/adjacent sibling doesn't
work on Android so we need a hack:
body { -webkit-animation: bugfix infinite 1s; }
@-webkit-keyframes bugfix { from {padding:0;} to {padding:0;} }
## 2. iOS < 6.0
Due to a bug on iOS it's not possible to click the label
to toggle the input (checkbox), so we add an empty
onclick to the label:
<label for="button" onclick>click / touch</label>
# 2012 by Tim Pietrusky
# timpietrusky.com
**/