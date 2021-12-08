Checkbox hack and hiding the input element

What’s the right practice of hiding the
input element when using the checkbox hack? I know I can simply set
display: none, but it seems to cause accessibility problems.
What’s the right practice of hiding the
Set the margin-left on the checkbox to something like -9999px, which will shove it way off screen without causing any type of horizontal scrollbar.
The checkbox hack is inherently inaccessible to keyboard users because its not clear that you are navigating a form field which doesn’t work with tab but with the spacebar and arrow keys.
I imagine if you hide the checkbox with display:none then assisted devices will assume its not tabbable anyway. Therefore I would hide it with the clip method (search visually:hidden) or just put it off screen (although left:-999em would have issues in a rtl environment so a negative top may be better). Also you may need to hide the overflow or you may get a focus ring stretching all the way from input to label.
We did have a short thread about accessibility concerns a while ago.