For the sake of interest, here’s that earlier code converted to vanilla JavaScript. It’s very similar.
Checkbox, but Radio Button
Well actually no, these are not exactly equivalent – see here:
Since jQuery 1.4.3,
data-*attributes are used to initialize jQuery data. An element’s
data-*attributes are retrieved the first time the
data()method is invoked upon it, and then are no longer accessed or mutated (all values are stored internally by jQuery).
If the data values don’t change or get updated, they can be used interchangably. If the data attributes change after jQuery uses the data method, jQuery won’t know about those future changes because it caches what it first sees, and ignores the data attributes after that, referring to its cached copy instead.
However, using attr, or the normal JavaScript getAttribute or dataset techniques will always result in the correct data.
Most of the time, jQuery caching the data values is not a problem, and is done to provide a fast method for older browsers, but it’s handy to know about if you ever get bitten by it.
Well it’s an independent mechanism really that merely uses the
dataset to initially populate the internal storage. Even when (mis-)using it to only get
dataset properties this way, jQuery will already create and store an object which you later have to explicitly release by calling
removeData() (or implicitly by
remove() ing the element from the DOM). Consider:
const element = document.querySelector('[data-foo="bar"]')
const $element = $(element)
const value = $element.data('foo')
delete element.dataset.foo
console.assert(element.dataset.foo === undefined)
console.assert($(element).data().foo === value)
So in order to avoid confusion (and potential memory leaks), I’d suggest to always use
attr() or the native
dataset property unless you really need to store complex objects with an element. Sorry for the digression.
:-)
we are dealing with this function →
function updateCheckboxPrices(checkboxes)
what is
checkboxes?Is that a variable?
Yes it is. It’s an array-like collection of elements.
var checkboxes = document.querySelectorAll(".checkbox");
querySelectorAll gives you a NodeList that lets you use forEach to iterate over the elements in the list.
NodeLists also have keys, values, entries, and item as useful methods too.
No, not really.
They are connected by the last line of the handler function:
function updateCheckboxPrices(checkboxes) {
...
checkboxes.forEach(...
...
}
...
function checkboxCheckHandler() {
var checkboxes = $(".checkbox").toArray();
updateCheckboxPrices(checkboxes); // <-- connected here
}
But I think I was telling the same thing. Isn’t it?
Your image seemed to be implying that because the variable was defined lower down, that the function further up would automatically know about the variable. That is not the case, and is what I was helping to avoid confusion with.
Ok. Thanks. So you are passing it in the function argument →
Still not clear why are we using this →
function init() {
function checkboxChangeHandler() {
var checkboxes = $(".checkbox").toArray();
updateCheckboxPrices(checkboxes);
}
function radioChangeHandler(evt) {
var radio = evt.target;
updateRadioPrice(radio);
}
$(".checkbox").on("change", checkboxChangeHandler);
$(".radio").on("change", radioChangeHandler);
}
The init function? That doesn’t need to be there. You can just remove the init function and have the code just sitting there.
function checkboxChangeHandler() {
var checkboxes = $(".checkbox").toArray();
updateCheckboxPrices(checkboxes);
}
function radioChangeHandler(evt) {
var radio = evt.target;
updateRadioPrice(radio);
}
$(".checkbox").on("change", checkboxChangeHandler);
$(".radio").on("change", radioChangeHandler);
Why I had the init function there is that I took the code further to being a module, then realized that going too far without need and backed off a bit.
In which function can we sum the total amount?
That’s done in both of the handler functions.
You’d have a separate function called updateTotal outside of those functions, and call it from the end of each handler function.
For example:
function updateTotal() {
// ...
}
function checkboxChangeHandler() {
var checkboxes = $(".checkbox").toArray();
updateCheckboxPrices(checkboxes);
updateTotal();
}
function radioChangeHandler(evt) {
var radio = evt.target;
updateRadioPrice(radio);
updateTotal();
}
In the updateTotal function you’ll want to get both prices, and the place where the total goes:
function updateTotal() {
var radioPrice = document.querySelector(".price").innerHTML;
var checkboxPrice = document.querySelector(".price2").innerHTML;
var total = document.querySelector(".totalprice");
// ...
}
And finally update the total with the prices added together.
function updateTotal() {
var radioPrice = document.querySelector(".price").innerHTML;
var checkboxPrice = document.querySelector(".price2").innerHTML;
var total = document.querySelector(".totalprice");
total.innerHTML = Number(radioPrice) + Number(checkboxPrice);
}
Now that doesn’t work until both a checkbox and radio price have been selected, because of the place-holder text such as “CheckBox Price Here”. That results is Number(price) being NaN instead.
Because the radio button value is required, we can check if we have that as a value before carrying on.
function updateTotal() {
var radioPrice = document.querySelector(".price").innerHTML;
var checkboxPrice = document.querySelector(".price2").innerHTML;
var total = document.querySelector(".totalprice");
if (Number(radioPrice)) {
total.innerHTML = Number(radioPrice) + Number(checkboxPrice);
}
}
That prevents the total price from being updated until a radio price has been selected.
There’s one last thing to fix and that’s when a radio price is selected with no checkbox price. We can have that checkbox price default to 0, if it doesn’t have a valid number.
function updateTotal() {
var radioPrice = document.querySelector(".price").innerHTML;
var checkboxPrice = document.querySelector(".price2").innerHTML;
var total = document.querySelector(".totalprice");
if (Number(radioPrice)) {
total.innerHTML = Number(radioPrice) + Number(checkboxPrice) || 0;
}
}
That’s kept the code nice and simple. We can simplify things in the updateTotal function by using a separate getTotal function, but that’s only optional.
Here’s the optional extra with separate getTotal function:
function getTotal(selector) {
var text = document.querySelector(selector).innerHTML;
return Number(text) || 0;
}
function updateTotal() {
var radioPrice = getTotal(".price");
var checkboxPrice = getTotal(".price2");
var total = document.querySelector(".totalprice");
if (radioPrice) {
total.innerHTML = radioPrice + checkboxPrice;
}
}
Thanks sir, For the very crisp and explanatory solution →
But it is nit getting updated here nor does the console throws any error.
I updated them like this →
function checkboxChangeHandler() {
var checkboxes = $(".checkbox").toArray();
updateCheckboxPrices(checkboxes);
updateTotal();
}
function radioChangeHandler(evt) {
var radio = evt.target;
updateRadioPrice(radio);
updateTotal();
}
Still some issues.
This works quite well, but it is not able to handle checkbxes completey:
function updateTotal() {
var radioPrice = document.querySelector(".price").innerHTML;
var checkboxPrice = document.querySelector(".price2").innerHTML;
var total = document.querySelector(".totalprice");
if (Number(radioPrice) || Number(checkboxPrice)) {
total.innerHTML = Number(radioPrice) || 0 + Number(checkboxPrice) || 0;
}
}
I think it is unable to handle unchecking of checkbox?
I see that you want to show the total when no radio button is selected, and you also mentioned when all checkboxes are unticked. That means removing the if statement completely, leaving only what was inside of the if statement.
Yes, that’s true.