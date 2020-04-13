Checkbox, but Radio Button

For example:
function updateTotal() {
// ...
}
function checkboxChangeHandler() {
var checkboxes = $(".checkbox").toArray();
updateCheckboxPrices(checkboxes);
updateTotal();
}
function radioChangeHandler(evt) {
var radio = evt.target;
updateRadioPrice(radio);
updateTotal();
}
In the updateTotal function you’ll want to get both prices, and the place where the total goes:
function updateTotal() {
var radioPrice = document.querySelector(".price").innerHTML;
var checkboxPrice = document.querySelector(".price2").innerHTML;
var total = document.querySelector(".totalprice");
// ...
}
And finally update the total with the prices added together.
function updateTotal() {
var radioPrice = document.querySelector(".price").innerHTML;
var checkboxPrice = document.querySelector(".price2").innerHTML;
var total = document.querySelector(".totalprice");
total.innerHTML = Number(radioPrice) + Number(checkboxPrice);
}
Now that doesn’t work until both a checkbox and radio price have been selected, because of the place-holder text such as “CheckBox Price Here”. That results is Number(price) being NaN instead.
Because the radio button value is required, we can check if we have that as a value before carrying on.
function updateTotal() {
var radioPrice = document.querySelector(".price").innerHTML;
var checkboxPrice = document.querySelector(".price2").innerHTML;
var total = document.querySelector(".totalprice");
if (Number(radioPrice)) {
total.innerHTML = Number(radioPrice) + Number(checkboxPrice);
}
}
That prevents the total price from being updated until a radio price has been selected.
There’s one last thing to fix and that’s when a radio price is selected with no checkbox price. We can have that checkbox price default to 0, if it doesn’t have a valid number.
function updateTotal() {
var radioPrice = document.querySelector(".price").innerHTML;
var checkboxPrice = document.querySelector(".price2").innerHTML;
var total = document.querySelector(".totalprice");
if (Number(radioPrice)) {
total.innerHTML = Number(radioPrice) + Number(checkboxPrice) || 0;
}
}
That’s kept the code nice and simple. We can simplify things in the updateTotal function by using a separate getTotal function, but that’s only optional.
Here’s the optional extra with separate getTotal function:
function getTotal(selector) {
var text = document.querySelector(selector).innerHTML;
return Number(text) || 0;
}
function updateTotal() {
var radioPrice = getTotal(".price");
var checkboxPrice = getTotal(".price2");
var total = document.querySelector(".totalprice");
if (radioPrice) {
total.innerHTML = radioPrice + checkboxPrice;
}
}