Checkbox, but Radio Button

If the data values don’t change or get updated, they can be used interchangably. If the data attributes change after jQuery uses the data method, jQuery won’t know about those future changes because it caches what it first sees, and ignores the data attributes after that, referring to its cached copy instead.

However, using attr, or the normal JavaScript getAttribute or dataset techniques will always result in the correct data.

Most of the time, jQuery caching the data values is not a problem, and is done to provide a fast method for older browsers, but it’s handy to know about if you ever get bitten by it.