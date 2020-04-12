Checkbox, but Radio Button

Let’s get back to something that works before adding things together.
Simplifying things can help, so let’s extract those functions, and use BeautifyJS and JSLint (and some magic) to get us back to a working state.
Here, the checkbox total and the options price is updated.
function getCheckboxPrice(checkbox) {
if ($(checkbox).is(":checked")) {
return parseInt($(checkbox).attr("data-price"));
}
}
function updateCheckboxPrices(checkboxes) {
var price = 0;
checkboxes.forEach(function (checkbox) {
price += getCheckboxPrice(checkbox) || 0;
});
$(".price2").html(price);
}
function updateRadioPrice(radio) {
if ($(radio).is(":checked")) {
var val = $(radio).val();
$(".price").html(val);
}
}
function init() {
function checkboxChangeHandler() {
var checkboxes = $(".checkbox").toArray();
updateCheckboxPrices(checkboxes);
}
function radioChangeHandler(evt) {
var radio = evt.target;
updateRadioPrice(radio);
}
$(".checkbox").on("change", checkboxChangeHandler);
$(".radio").on("change", radioChangeHandler);
}
$(document).ready(init);