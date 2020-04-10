Checkbox, but Radio Button

The codepen console is not all that useful. That’s not the console I was asking you to use.
Instead, go to the Chrome menu (the vertical line of three dots at the top-right of the screen), down to More Tools, and select Developer Tools. That will show you a panel that has a tab called Console.
Usually it’s a keyboard shortcut to see it, of Ctrl+Shift+I or Ctrl+Shift+J (both work on Chrome)
Let’s get back to something that works before adding things together.
Simplifying things can help, so let’s extract those functions, and use BeautifyJS and JSLint (and some magic) to get us back to a working state.
Here, the checkbox total and the options price is updated.
function getCheckboxPrice(checkbox) {
if ($(checkbox).is(":checked")) {
return parseInt($(checkbox).attr("data-price"));
}
}
function updateCheckboxPrices(checkboxes) {
var price = 0;
checkboxes.forEach(function (checkbox) {
price += getCheckboxPrice(checkbox) || 0;
});
$(".price2").html(price);
}
function updateRadioPrice(radio) {
if ($(radio).is(":checked")) {
var val = $(radio).val();
$(".price").html(val);
}
}
function init() {
function checkboxChangeHandler() {
var checkboxes = $(".checkbox").toArray();
updateCheckboxPrices(checkboxes);
}
function radioChangeHandler(evt) {
var radio = evt.target;
updateRadioPrice(radio);
}
$(".checkbox").on("change", checkboxChangeHandler);
$(".radio").on("change", radioChangeHandler);
}
$(document).ready(init);
I should also mention that because we are wanting to assign to multiple checkboxes, we need to use a loop.
var checkboxes = document.querySelectorAll(".checkbox");
checkboxes.forEach(function addChangeHandler(checkbox) {
checkbox.addEventListener("change", checkboxChangeHandler);
});
And if we want to simplify that, we only need the “.checkbox” selector , the event type, and the checkboxChangeHandler callback.
function addEventHandlers(selector, eventType, callback) {
var els = document.querySelectorAll(selector);
els.forEach(function addEventHandler(el) {
el.addEventListener(eventType, callback);
});
}
// The above code can be put aside in a utilities library or somewhere.
addEventHandlers(".checkbox", "change", checkboxChangeHandler);
Well actually no, these are not exactly equivalent – see here:
Since jQuery 1.4.3, data-* attributes are used to initialize jQuery data. An element’s data-* attributes are retrieved the first time the data() method is invoked upon it, and then are no longer accessed or mutated (all values are stored internally by jQuery).
If the data values don’t change or get updated, they can be used interchangably. If the data attributes change after jQuery uses the data method, jQuery won’t know about those future changes because it caches what it first sees, and ignores the data attributes after that, referring to its cached copy instead.
However, using attr, or the normal JavaScript getAttribute or dataset techniques will always result in the correct data.
Most of the time, jQuery caching the data values is not a problem, and is done to provide a fast method for older browsers, but it’s handy to know about if you ever get bitten by it.
Well it’s an independent mechanism really that merely uses the dataset to initially populate the internal storage. Even when (mis-)using it to only get dataset properties this way, jQuery will already create and store an object which you later have to explicitly release by calling removeData() (or implicitly by remove() ing the element from the DOM). Consider:
const element = document.querySelector('[data-foo="bar"]')
const $element = $(element)
const value = $element.data('foo')
delete element.dataset.foo
console.assert(element.dataset.foo === undefined)
console.assert($(element).data().foo === value)
So in order to avoid confusion (and potential memory leaks), I’d suggest to always use attr() or the native dataset property unless you really need to store complex objects with an element. Sorry for the digression. :-)