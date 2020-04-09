Checkbox, but Radio Button
Before we do any interaction with the page, the browser console reports some errors. Please investigate those first.
Hi there, I am unable to get rid of them. I still feel problem is I am not on the right tack of getting the sum.
Well? It’s telling you that the problem is in your pen at line 60, column 13.
What is the code around that area, that involves price?
Can you click on the pen.js:60 to see where it takes you?
Okay, I ask again.
Can you click on the pen.js:60 to see where it takes you?
I could noit fidn any clicking option.
I think you are trying to point me her:
var price = 0;
No it’s not.
Please tell me which web browser you are using, so that I can try and guide you better.
Sir, Chrome. Latest version.
The codepen console is not all that useful. That’s not the console I was asking you to use.
Instead, go to the Chrome menu (the vertical line of three dots at the top-right of the screen), down to More Tools, and select Developer Tools. That will show you a panel that has a tab called Console.
Usually it’s a keyboard shortcut to see it, of Ctrl+Shift+I or Ctrl+Shift+J (both work on Chrome)
Uncaught ReferenceError: price is not defined
at HTMLDocument.<anonymous> (pen.js:24)
at e (jquery.min.js:2)
at t (jquery.min.js:2)
var sum = price + val;
Good, and you’re being informed that in regard to that line of code, that price is not defined.
Yes, I knew issue is in that line. what is the next course of action that I must take? where should I defined it. Previously if was defined as variable?
You should look for where you think you assigned the price variable, and once you know that, it should be relatively easy to understand why the sum line doesn’t know about the price variable.
It is working with so many bugs:
Please help me further.
Let’s get back to something that works before adding things together.
Simplifying things can help, so let’s extract those functions, and use BeautifyJS and JSLint (and some magic) to get us back to a working state.
Here, the checkbox total and the options price is updated.
function getCheckboxPrice(checkbox) {
if ($(checkbox).is(":checked")) {
return parseInt($(checkbox).attr("data-price"));
}
}
function updateCheckboxPrices(checkboxes) {
var price = 0;
checkboxes.forEach(function (checkbox) {
price += getCheckboxPrice(checkbox) || 0;
});
$(".price2").html(price);
}
function updateRadioPrice(radio) {
if ($(radio).is(":checked")) {
var val = $(radio).val();
$(".price").html(val);
}
}
function init() {
function checkboxChangeHandler() {
var checkboxes = $(".checkbox").toArray();
updateCheckboxPrices(checkboxes);
}
function radioChangeHandler(evt) {
var radio = evt.target;
updateRadioPrice(radio);
}
$(".checkbox").on("change", checkboxChangeHandler);
$(".radio").on("change", radioChangeHandler);
}
$(document).ready(init);
Sir, this is vanilla JS?
No it is not vanilla - it’s just a reordering of your own code that uses jQuery.
Vanilla JavaScript doesn’t look much different.
Thanks for replying sir.