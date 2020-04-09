Checkbox, but Radio Button

I finally get this:
$( document ).ready(function() {
$('.radio').on("change", function() {
// $(".radio") // select the radio by its id
// .change(function(){ // bind a function to the change event
if( $(this).is(":checked") ){ // check if the radio is checked
var val = $(this).val(); // retrieve the value
$(".price").html(val); //Print the value
}
// });
});
$('.checkbox').on("change", function() {
// var checkticked = [];//array for checkboxes
var price = 0;
$('.checkbox').each(function() {
// checkticked.push($(this).attr('data-link'));//get checkboxes
if($(this).is(':checked')){
price = price + parseInt($(this).attr('data-price'));
}
//sum of all price values of this into price
$('.price2').html(price);
});
});
var sum = price + val;
$('.totalprice').html(sum);
});
But this is not calculating the sum →
var sum = price + val;