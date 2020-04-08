Checkbox, but Radio Button

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: The usual problem when adding numbers when they are text, such as “12” and “34” is that they end up being added to be “1234”.

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: Let me try. I will update you.

Just as a passing remark, you’re actually already doing this for the checkboxes – just not for the radios:

$('.checkbox').on('change', function () { // var checkticked = [];//array for checkboxes var price = 0 $('.checkbox').each(function () { // checkticked.push($(this).attr('data-link'));//get checkboxes if ($(this).is(':checked')) { price = price + parseInt($(this).attr('data-price')) } // sum of all price values of this into price $('.price2').html(price) }) })

… so if you get the price from the checked .radio element in the same way, you might also add both prices to a global total variable or something; alternatively, you might loop over the checkboxes and radios together using a selector list and output the combined result.