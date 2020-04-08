Let me try. I will update you.
Checkbox, but Radio Button
Just as a passing remark, you’re actually already doing this for the checkboxes – just not for the radios:
$('.checkbox').on('change', function () {
// var checkticked = [];//array for checkboxes
var price = 0
$('.checkbox').each(function () {
// checkticked.push($(this).attr('data-link'));//get checkboxes
if ($(this).is(':checked')) {
price = price + parseInt($(this).attr('data-price'))
}
// sum of all price values of this into price
$('.price2').html(price)
})
})
… so if you get the price from the checked
.radio element in the same way, you might also add both prices to a global
total variable or something; alternatively, you might loop over the checkboxes and radios together using a selector list and output the combined result.
Now either way your code is going to be a bit repetitive, so what I did in my pen is abstract away the summing to a dedicated function. Sorry if I was getting carried away with the refactoring… yes that can certainly be done using your code as well. But yeah better give it a try yourself first.
:-)
So this for radio part:
$('.radio').on("change", function() {
// $(".radio") // select the radio by its id
// .change(function(){ // bind a function to the change event
if( $(this).is(":checked") ){ // check if the radio is checked
var val = $(this).val(); // retrieve the value
$(".price").html(val); //Print the value
}
// });
});
I finally get this:
$( document ).ready(function() {
$('.radio').on("change", function() {
// $(".radio") // select the radio by its id
// .change(function(){ // bind a function to the change event
if( $(this).is(":checked") ){ // check if the radio is checked
var val = $(this).val(); // retrieve the value
$(".price").html(val); //Print the value
}
// });
});
$('.checkbox').on("change", function() {
// var checkticked = [];//array for checkboxes
var price = 0;
$('.checkbox').each(function() {
// checkticked.push($(this).attr('data-link'));//get checkboxes
if($(this).is(':checked')){
price = price + parseInt($(this).attr('data-price'));
}
//sum of all price values of this into price
$('.price2').html(price);
});
});
var sum = price + val;
$('.totalprice').html(sum);
});
But this is not calculating the sum →
var sum = price + val;
What is it doing instead?
Can you please supply a link to where we can experience what it does instead?
Thanks.
Before we do any interaction with the page, the browser console reports some errors. Please investigate those first.
Hi there, I am unable to get rid of them. I still feel problem is I am not on the right tack of getting the sum.
Well? It’s telling you that the problem is in your pen at line 60, column 13.
What is the code around that area, that involves price?
Can you click on the pen.js:60 to see where it takes you?
Okay, I ask again.
Can you click on the pen.js:60 to see where it takes you?
I could noit fidn any clicking option.
I think you are trying to point me her:
var price = 0;
No it’s not.
Please tell me which web browser you are using, so that I can try and guide you better.
Sir, Chrome. Latest version.
Thanks.
The codepen console is not all that useful. That’s not the console I was asking you to use.
Instead, go to the Chrome menu (the vertical line of three dots at the top-right of the screen), down to More Tools, and select Developer Tools. That will show you a panel that has a tab called Console.
Usually it’s a keyboard shortcut to see it, of Ctrl+Shift+I or Ctrl+Shift+J (both work on Chrome)
Uncaught ReferenceError: price is not defined
at HTMLDocument.<anonymous> (pen.js:24)
at e (jquery.min.js:2)
at t (jquery.min.js:2)
var sum = price + val;
Good, and you’re being informed that in regard to that line of code, that price is not defined.
Yes, I knew issue is in that line. what is the next course of action that I must take? where should I defined it. Previously if was defined as variable?
You should look for where you think you assigned the price variable, and once you know that, it should be relatively easy to understand why the sum line doesn’t know about the price variable.