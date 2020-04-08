Checkbox, but Radio Button

Just as a passing remark, you’re actually already doing this for the checkboxes – just not for the radios:
$('.checkbox').on('change', function () {
// var checkticked = [];//array for checkboxes
var price = 0
$('.checkbox').each(function () {
// checkticked.push($(this).attr('data-link'));//get checkboxes
if ($(this).is(':checked')) {
price = price + parseInt($(this).attr('data-price'))
}
// sum of all price values of this into price
$('.price2').html(price)
})
})
… so if you get the price from the checked
.radio element in the same way, you might also add both prices to a global
total variable or something; alternatively, you might loop over the checkboxes and radios together using a selector list and output the combined result.
Now either way your code is going to be a bit repetitive, so what I did in my pen is abstract away the summing to a dedicated function. Sorry if I was getting carried away with the refactoring… yes that can certainly be done using your code as well. But yeah better give it a try yourself first.
:-)