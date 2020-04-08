Checkbox, but Radio Button

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: Adding them together? Stuck here.

Okay. The values from the page are received as text.

The usual problem when adding numbers when they are text, such as “12” and “34” is that they end up being added to be “1234”.

A good way to fix that is to make them numbers instead, using Number(“12”) + Number(“34”) which gives 46.

Is that similar to the problem that you are facing?