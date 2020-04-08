That’s not good enough.
Checkbox, but Radio Button
Is it not visible?
Why are checkboxes that allow the wrong user interaction more important for you to use, than radio buttons that enforce the correct interaction?
It’s not only about the interaction of course. Many people using it will notice that checkboxes are used when radio buttons should have been used instead, and think that you are a complete amateur.
This may be helpful:
https://www.mojomarketplace.com/item/benedicto-non-profit-multipurpose-wordpress-theme
both license selection(In our case radio button) and check boxes are needed.
One license out of 3 + addon services; that may be null, one or all.
Yes, in that situation those checkbox options are exclusive. You are allowed to select anywhere from 0 to all of those checkboxes.
The earlier example that you gave is one where only one option out of the list is allowed.
You are not allowed to select zero, or 2, or 3 of those. You are only allowed to select 1 of those. That is when the options dialog should be used instead.
I think that I got it wrong. My realization is that you are not displaying this on the screen:
Instead, you were describing that there are several options that the user has the choice of choosing any combination of, in which case checkboxes are the correct interface.
My apologies for the misunderstanding.
Ah okay so you want to display the radios in addition to the checkboxes, rather than instead of them? But in that case, what should the range refer to – the sum of the checkboxes and value of the selected radio, or just the values of all selected elements? As I said earlier, a range doesn’t make a lot of sense for the radios alone where only one element can be selected anyway…
Unfortunately I’m not able to see your visualization as it requires flash player to be installed.
Yes sir, sorry my bad. English is not my first language sometimes I will feel I fail to convey message in the first instance to those who are native to English, but mostly I am good. Thank you both of you for being so patient and listening to my needs.
Let me make a GIF.
GIF Here
No worries!
Thanks for that, but unfortunately I still don’t quite get what kind how those values relate to each other regarding sum vs. range. Here’s how you might get the summed prices of each form group (or the entire form) generically though, maybe that helps:
function getPrice (selector) {
return $(selector)
// Find all checked price elements within the container
.find('[data-price]:checked')
// Map them to their given prices
.map(function () {
return parseFloat(this.dataset.price)
})
// Get an array from the jQuery collection
.get()
// And sum the values
.reduce(function (a, b) {
return a + b
}, 0)
}
$('form').on('change', function () {
var servicesPrice = getPrice('.services')
var licensesPrice = getPrice('.license')
var totalPrice = getPrice('form')
$('.price-services').text(servicesPrice)
$('.price-license').text(licensesPrice)
$('.price-total').text(totalPrice)
})
Here’s a pen.
In the causation of learning I wanted something like this →
No sum for now. Just price update based on radio selection.
I was able to get it work later in the above code pen.
I was also able to do it with data-value → separate pen:
Here is teh combo of what i did today:
How can I add sum of the both the operations → Radio + Checkbox ?
You might sum up not only the values of the
$(.checkbox)es and
$(.radio)s separately, but of all
$(.checkbox, .radio)s combined – or the
$(:checked) elements of a common container… see my pen above which does exactly that.
Yes, I studied that Pen. Slightly tricky(beginners perspective), but code is very concise and crisp. Thanks.
Sir, would it be possible that my Pen can also be fixed and get the total the way I have done it, in case if you have some time to invest.
What part are you having trouble with?
- Setting up the change event?
- Getting the first subtotal?
- Getting the second subtotal?
- Adding them together?
- Showing the total?
Accomplished.
Stuck here.
If I can add them showing total won’t be a difficulty.
Okay. The values from the page are received as text.
The usual problem when adding numbers when they are text, such as “12” and “34” is that they end up being added to be “1234”.
A good way to fix that is to make them numbers instead, using Number(“12”) + Number(“34”) which gives 46.
Is that similar to the problem that you are facing?
Let me try. I will update you.