Checkbox, but Radio Button

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: both license selection(In our case radio button) and check boxes are needed.

Yes, in that situation those checkbox options are exclusive. You are allowed to select anywhere from 0 to all of those checkboxes.

The earlier example that you gave is one where only one option out of the list is allowed.

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: There are add on services. No add on can be chosen One can be chosen all can be chosen

You are not allowed to select zero, or 2, or 3 of those. You are only allowed to select 1 of those. That is when the options dialog should be used instead.