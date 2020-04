codeispoetry: codeispoetry: I was able to create price change on multiple checkboxes selected, but what if we want to get this done for radio buttons checked?

Hi @codeispoetry, a radio input only makes sense when there is at least one further radio with the same name, otherwise it basically behaves like a checkbox that cannot be unchecked… and in your markup all radios are already checked from the start. Also, why are you using a data attribute instead of giving them actual values?

As for the range in general though, that could be achieved by map() ing the checked checkboxes to their values (or data-price attributes, if you prefer), and then printing the min() and max() like so: