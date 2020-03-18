Check Website for Adsense Approval

#1

Hi Everyone, I would appreciate all suggestions at the point in time. I really need your help right now. I am running a career blog

For now, the only source of revenue I am thinking of employing is AdSense. I have heard so many of Adsense. The good ones and the really bad ones. How they find it very easy to disapprove blogs.
I would need your suggestions. Is my blog worth the shot for applying for Adsense or should I wait for some time? Are there errors that I must correct?
Please all suggestions are appreciated.
Thanks

#2

Welcome to the forums, @careerquakers.

Google provides detailed information and guidelines so you can check whether your site is ready before you apply.

https://support.google.com/adsense/answer/7299563?hl=en

#3

Ok Thanks for the tip. i have checked it out

1 Like