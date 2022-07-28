Check to see ff eventistener works/

when I make a change in my select box, how can I tell if the function is firing?

<script> document.getElementById('to_device_id').addEventListener('change',postPorts); function postPorts(e){ e.preventDefault(); var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open('POST', '../data_connections/port_options.php'); xhr.setRequestHeader('Content-type', 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded'); xhr.onload = function(){ document.getElementById('Ports').innerHTML = this.responseText; } xhr.send("to_device_id="+document.getElementById('to_device_id').value); } </script>