Check string for one or more words from blacklist or whitelist

You’re certainly picking things up romeoanc

Just a bit of a look at your script and playing around with alternatives

var hits = 0 // instead of checking the length property each time // we could assign it to a variable // e.g. for (let i = 0, len = blacklist.length; i < len; i++) for (var i = 0; i < blacklist.length; i++) { var re = new RegExp('\\b' + blacklist[i] + '\\b', 'g') // below we are doing the same match twice 'bio.match(re)' // we could assign the match to a variable instead // const match = bio.match(re) // const quant = (match ? match.length : 0) var quant = (bio.match(re) ? bio.match(re).length : 0) if (quant !== 0) { hits++ console.log(quant, 'EXACT Match/es for ' + blacklist[i]) continue // will jump to the next iteration of the loop } console.log('No Matches') } console.log('Total Found:', hits);

The above refactored into a forEach loop

// wrapped in an IIFE (immediately invoked function expression) // this takes the code out of the global namespace (function () { const blacklist = [ 'trans', 'apples', 'beer', 'beat', 'morning person', 'potato chips', 'instagram' ] const bio = 'I translate texts, drink beer, beer and beer. I am not a morning person' // not great having 'hits' be changed from inside the forEach function // but for now.... let hits = 0 blacklist.forEach(function (word) { const wordRx = new RegExp('\\b' + word + '\\b', 'g') const matches = bio.match(wordRx) // will return an array or null if no matches if (matches !== null) { const matchCount = matches.length console.log(matchCount + ' exact match/es for ' + word) hits += matchCount return // early return if a match (a bit like 'continue') } console.log('No match for ' + word) }) console.log('Total Found', hits) }());

Going for a more functional and declarative approach using filter and map and flat

(function () { const blacklist = [ 'trans', 'apples', 'beer', 'beat', 'morning person', 'potato chips', 'instagram' ] const bio = 'I translate texts, drink beer, beer and beer. I am not a morning person' function isMatch (needle, haystack) { return new RegExp('\\b' + needle + '\\b', 'g').test(haystack) } function matches (needle, haystack) { return haystack.match(new RegExp('\\b' + needle + '\\b', 'g')) } const hits = blacklist .filter(function (word) { return isMatch(word, bio) }) .map(function (word) { return matches(word, bio) }) console.dir(hits) // Array(2) // 0: (3) ["beer", "beer", "beer"] // 1: ["morning person"] console.log('Total Found', hits.flat().length) // 4 }())

I’m moving on to currying here, to refactor further — maybe a bit advanced. I would recommend looking into ‘closures’ first

(function () { const blacklist = [ 'trans', 'apples', 'beer', 'beat', 'morning person', 'potato chips', 'instagram' ] const bio = 'I translate texts, drink beer, beer and beer. I am not a morning person' // this is currying. const isMatch = haystack => needle => new RegExp('\\b' + needle + '\\b', 'g').test(haystack) const matches = haystack => needle => haystack.match(new RegExp('\\b' + needle + '\\b', 'g')) // a lot cleaner const hits = blacklist .filter(isMatch(bio)) // return matched words only .map(matches(bio)) // return actual matches console.dir(hits) console.log('Total Found', hits.flat().length) // 4 }())

Finally we could go back to building our regex with the or(’|’) and all words

(function () { const blacklist = [ 'trans', 'apples', 'beer', 'beat', 'morning person', 'potato chips', 'instagram' ] // \btrans\b|\bapples\b|\bbeer\b|\bbeat\b|\bmorning person\b|\bpotato chips\b|\binstagram\b const blacklistRx = new RegExp('\\b' + blacklist.join('\\b|\\b') + '\\b', 'g') const bio = 'I translate texts, drink beer, beer and beer. I am not a morning person' // ['beer', 'beer', 'beer', 'morning person'] const hits = bio.match(blacklistRx) console.log(hits) // (4) ["beer", "beer", "beer", "morning person"] console.log('Total hits', hits.length) // 4 // sets only accept unique elements, so duplicates are ignored // 'size' returns the number of elements, like length on an array console.log('Total word matches', new Set(hits).size) // 2 }())

We could also use array’s reduce method and a whole lot of alternatives, but hopefully there is something of use to you there.