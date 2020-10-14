Check string for one or more words from blacklist or whitelist

For a single complete word, again a word boundary

\bsuper\b

matches: super, but not superficial or superintendent

You also have lookaheads, for example a negative lookahead

/mega(?!phone|tron)\w*/g

matches: mega, megabytes, but not megaphone or megatron

As mentioned above we are opening a can of worms here.

Whilst I think it’s good to learn regular expressions, they can become lengthy and complicated to read.

You may find more straightforward alternatives such as, split, indexOf, filter etc or as m3g4p0p posted above a mix of the two.

Furthermore by being overly strict with your blacklist, you can make the user experience and your job a PITA. For example what about names and places?

Reading Rude and Funny British place names highlights this issue and may give you a bit of a giggle at the same time.

If you are interested in regular expressions though this is quite informative https://www.regular-expressions.info/tutorial.html and I would say the go to book is O’Reilly’s Mastering Regular Expressions — I picked up a decent second-hand copy about six months ago