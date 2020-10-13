Check string for one or more words from blacklist or whitelist

Hm isn’t the lookahead assertion kinda redundant at the beginning of the expression, meaning “anything followed by x”? If I’m not mistaken the same could be achieved like
/(\bbee|\bapple)\S*/g
Anyway, maybe another approach would be using an actual comparison algorithm for the heavy lifting, such as the Levenshtein distance or the Sørensen-Dice coefficient… the latter probably being more useful here as it gives us a percentage value.
This would also allow for fuzzy matches if desired; here’s an example using the Sørensen-Dice-based
string-similarity package (too lazy to re-implement the wheel right now hehe):
const { findBestMatch } = require('string-similarity')
function trimPunctuation (word) {
// Strip surrounding non-word characters; e.g. remove the
// exclamation mark from "something!" but not "someth!ng"
return word.replace(/^\W*|\W*$/g, '')
}
function getMatches (list, value, { fuzzy = false } = {}) {
const words = value.split(/\s+/).map(trimPunctuation)
return words.reduce((matches, word) => {
const testWords = fuzzy ? list : list.filter(listed => word.includes(listed))
if (testWords.length === 0) {
return matches
}
const { bestMatch } = findBestMatch(word, testWords)
const { rating, target } = bestMatch
if (rating > 0) {
matches[word] = { rating, target }
}
return matches
}, {})
}
const blacklist = ['apple', 'bee', 'like']
const input = 'the beer drinking bee does not l!ke apple-cider'
console.log(getMatches(blacklist, input))
// {
// beer: { rating: 0.8, target: 'bee' },
// bee: { rating: 1, target: 'bee' },
// 'apple-cider': { rating: 0.5714285714285714, target: 'apple' }
// }
console.log(getMatches(blacklist, input, { fuzzy: true }))
// {
// beer: { rating: 0.8, target: 'bee' },
// bee: { rating: 1, target: 'bee' },
// 'l!ke': { rating: 0.3333333333333333, target: 'like' },
// 'apple-cider': { rating: 0.5714285714285714, target: 'apple' }
// }