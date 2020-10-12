Check string for one or more words from blacklist or whitelist

I agree, and it was kind of what I was experimenting with last night, pre word boundaries
/**
* @param {String} strg - String to match
* @param {Array} listed - Blacklisted words array
* @returns {Array} An array of matching words, each in the form of
* {word: matched word, index: matched index, length: length of matched word}
*
const isBlackListed = (strg = '', listed = []) => (
listed.reduce(
(matches, word) => {
const index = strg.indexOf(word)
if (index >= 0) matches.push({ word, index, length: word.length })
return matches
},
[] // <-- matches array
)
)
isBlackListed(bio, blacklist) // returns [{word: 'trans', index: 16, length: 5}, {word: 'apple', index: 32, length: 5}]
.forEach(({ word, index, length } /* destructure each item ) => {
console.log(
`This bio matched %c${word}`,
'background-color: teal; font-weight:bold; padding: 3px 8px;',
`with a word length of ${length} at index ${index}.`
)
})
It was late, and possibly/ not entirely thought out, but had the idea that knowing the index as well might be useful. Length is not really needed as the string would have that property.
Just playing really