Check string for one or more words from blacklist or whitelist

Thank you for all your input, this is an interesting topic and the debate is getting nicer

I’ve been thinking about each comment.

One thing that I know for sure is that the blacklist will grow. I don’t know yet how much it will grow. but I’d like to plan for the worse case scenario.

First thing I’d like to do is to clean the bio/profile info, remove those funny characters, emojis and keep a clean text string, and probable add spaces between a word and a punctuation mark.

facebook: would be different than facebook : or facebook=

Maybe the external blacklist file is the best approach…

that way I don’t have to touch the code file anymore or just touch the code for improvements

Next questions :

how to create that file? CSV Delimiter File

what the rules should be. . semi-colon as field delimiter

and list the words one under the other. cr, that way the file would be vertical reading instead for horizontal way to read…

upload that csv file to an array?

and them proceed with one of the checking procedures,

I don’t know which one yet, I don’t know which one is the most efficient / easy one to implement.