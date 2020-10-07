Check string for one or more words from blacklist or whitelist

JavaScript
#1

How to use javascript to check if an string contain words from a blacklist,
I was think to create a whitelist as well to run with this script.
I want to remove spaces from the beginning and the end of the bios and / or check for other characters.

Note: I do not have access to the webpage to change it.

// tests bio info
// -----------------  
// bio = ''This is a string. 👏'; // false 
// bio = 'I'm a Freelance translator' ;  //  true
// bio = 'application developer' ; //  false 
bio = 'I use apple-cyder everyday  💁 ' ; //  true
// bio = 'every day I listen The Beatles on the radio' ; // true


const blacklist = [
  'trans',
  'apple',
  'beer',
  "beat",
 ];

for (item of blacklist) {
  if (bio.toLowerCase().indexOf(item) !== -1) {
    
       console.log("%cThis bio matched blacklist keyword %c"+item,"color: red; font-size: 14px ; font-weight:bold","color: blue; font-size: 14px ; font-weight:bold ");	
  
  }
}
console.log("%cDone with this Bio ","color: Black; font-size: 14px; font-weight:bold ");
#2

trim is what you want e.g.

" text ".trim()
or

const strg = "       text      "
console.log(strg.trim()) // text

I think you code is fine, it’s clear isn’t it?

You could possibly store your results in an array

const bio = "I'm a freelance translator and like apples"

const blacklist = [
  'trans',
  'apple',
  'beer',
  'beat'
]

const matches = []

for (const item of blacklist) {
  if (bio.toLowerCase().indexOf(item) !== -1) {
    matches.push(item)
  }
}

console.log(
  '%cThis bio matched blacklist keywords %c' + matches.join(', '),
  'color: red; font-size: 14px ; font-weight:bold',
  'color: blue; font-size: 14px ; font-weight:bold '
) // This bio matched blacklist keywords trans, apple

A nicer solution might be to use array’s higher order function ‘filter’
Array.prototype.filter()

I will leave you to read up on that :smiley:

edit: just noticed ‘beer’, ‘like beer’ not ‘apples’

1 Like
#3

I’ll start my research about array.protoype.filter()
thanks for the guide line. when I put something together I’ll re-post it.

1 Like
#4

An small addition split(" ") to your very clean code revision ( very neat, I like it ) helps the script to find the exact match between worlds in blacklist and the string.

if (bio.toLowerCase().split(" ").indexOf(item) !== -1)

next challenge… what if the blacklist has words like “morning person” “night owl” “candy bar”` “potato chips”

PS: I was reading about array.protoype.filter(), I still need to review that deeper and try it.

#5

You could map the blacklist entries with a space out to a separate list, and remove them from the original blacklist array. That way you can separately deal with the ones that’s have a space in them.

1 Like
#6

Another possibility would be to map your blacklisted words to regular expressions wrapped in word boundaries; this way you’ll also match a word if it is followed by say a comma or hyphen, not only white space:

const blacklist = ['apple' ,'night owl'].map(item => new RegExp(`\\b${item}\\b`))
const test = string => blacklist.some(item => item.test(string))

console.log(test('beer and apple-cider'))       // true
console.log(test('the bear and the night owl')) // true
console.log(test('no more pineapples'))         // false
1 Like