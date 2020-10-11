Check string for one or more words from blacklist or whitelist

So after my talk about not using regexes, I’ve been playing in regex tester with regexes
Looking at m3g4p0p’s example above, the following looks to be useful
(?=\bbee|\bapple)\S+
Using lookahead (?=…) and boundary \b we can match the start positions of matches, so for example with ‘bee’ and ‘apple’ we get to this point
the |beer drinking |bee does not like |apple-cider
following that with a match for all not space characters \S+ we can then capture the full block of text
So using match as follows
'the beer drinking bee does not like apple-cider.'.match(/(?=\bbee|\bapple)\S+/g)
returns
["beer", "bee", "apple-cider."]
Alternatively with matchAll we can get some more info, such as an index.
Note: matchAll returns a RegExpStringIterator, so this time I have used …spread to get the results
[...'the beer drinking bee does not like apple-cider.'.matchAll(/(?=\bbee|\bapple)\S+/g)]
returns
(3) [Array(1), Array(1), Array(1)]
0: ["beer", index: 4, input: "the beer drinking bee does not like apple-cider.", groups: undefined]
1: ["bee", index: 18, input: "the beer drinking bee does not like apple-cider.", groups: undefined]
2: ["apple-cider.", index: 36, input: "the beer drinking bee does not like apple-cider.", groups: undefined]
length: 3
In addition we can add a capturing group around our words
(\bword1|\bword2)
so
/(?=(\bbee|\bapple))\S+/g
then
[...'the beer drinking bee does not like apple-cider.'.matchAll(/(?=(\bbee|\bapple))\S+/g)]
returns
(3) [Array(2), Array(2), Array(2)]
0: (2) ["beer", "bee", index: 4, input: "the beer drinking bee does not like apple-cider.", groups: undefined]
1: (2) ["bee", "bee", index: 18, input: "the beer drinking bee does not like apple-cider.", groups: undefined]
2: (2) ["apple-cider.", "apple", index: 36, input: "the beer drinking bee does not like apple-cider.", groups: undefined]
length: 3
__proto__: Array(0)
Now the second index also contains the word we are trying to match with