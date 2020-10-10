Check string for one or more words from blacklist or whitelist

rpg_digital: rpg_digital: const matches = [] for (const item of blacklist) { if (bio.toLowerCase().indexOf(item) !== -1) { matches.push(item) } } console.log( '%cThis bio matched blacklist keywords %c' + matches.join(', '), 'color: red; font-size: 14px ; font-weight:bold', 'color: blue; font-size: 14px ; font-weight:bold ' ) // This bio matched blacklist keywords trans, apple

An small addition split(" ") to your very clean code revision ( very neat, I like it ) helps the script to find the exact match between worlds in blacklist and the string.

if (bio.toLowerCase().split(" ").indexOf(item) !== -1)

next challenge… what if the blacklist has words like “morning person” “night owl” “candy bar”` “potato chips”

PS: I was reading about array.protoype.filter(), I still need to review that deeper and try it.