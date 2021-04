I need to check the given sentence is matched with existing templates.

example

User input:

Dear Ram, hello this is the 8th message with some cookies. This will make the sentence8th.

Predefined Template:

Dear {#var#}, hello this is the {#var#} message with some {#var#}. This will make the sentence{#var#}.

This will return TRUE.

Note: Predefined templates may/may not have spaces.