Check on 505 errors using node / puppeteer

Hey, everyone, I am writing a script (playing in my time) that will check a website on 505 errors so, in the end, it would be possible to run it in Gitlab CI using puppeteer.

Now I have three questions (suggestions are nice)

How can I make sure the script stays on the domain (no subdomains or other domains)

Is it possible to throw an error Gitlab CI can read?

How can I make screenshots based on the page (removing the domain http://example.com/whoo.html becomes whoo.html and http://example.com/whoo/jaah.html becomes /whoo/jaah.html (as folder)

const puppeteer = require('puppeteer'); async function lookup(toCheckLink, domain) { let linkList = []; const browser = await puppeteer.launch({headless: false}); // const browser = await puppeteer.launch(); const page = await browser.newPage(); await loop(page, toCheckLink); async function loop(page, toCheckLink) { let response = await page.goto(toCheckLink); console.log(response.status()); if(response.status() === 505){ console.log('505 found, fatal error'); return false; } let hrefs = await page.$$eval('a', as => as.map(a => a.href)); for (const href of hrefs) { if (href.indexOf(domain) !== -1 && href.indexOf('#') === -1 && href.indexOf('@') === -1) { console.log(href.indexOf('#')); if (!linkList.includes(href)) { linkList.push(href); let LinkReplace = href.replace(/\//g, '-'); let screenshotName = LinkReplace.replace(/^.*\/\/[^\/]+/, ''); // await page.screenshot({ path: './screenshots/' + screenshotName +'.jpg', type: 'jpeg' }); await loop(page, href) } } } } await browser.close(); }

Source: https://github.com/dseegers/node-error-checker