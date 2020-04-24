Check on 505 errors using node / puppeteer

Hey, everyone, I am writing a script (playing in my time) that will check a website on 505 errors so, in the end, it would be possible to run it in Gitlab CI using puppeteer.

Now I have three questions (suggestions are nice)

  • How can I make sure the script stays on the domain (no subdomains or other domains)
  • Is it possible to throw an error Gitlab CI can read?
  • How can I make screenshots based on the page (removing the domain http://example.com/whoo.html becomes whoo.html and http://example.com/whoo/jaah.html becomes /whoo/jaah.html (as folder)
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer');

async function lookup(toCheckLink, domain) {
    let linkList = [];

    const browser = await puppeteer.launch({headless: false});
    // const browser = await puppeteer.launch();
    const page = await browser.newPage();

    await loop(page, toCheckLink);

    async function loop(page, toCheckLink) {
        let response = await page.goto(toCheckLink);

        console.log(response.status());

        if(response.status() === 505){
            console.log('505 found, fatal error');
            return false;
        }

        let hrefs = await page.$$eval('a', as => as.map(a => a.href));

        for (const href of hrefs) {
            if (href.indexOf(domain) !== -1 && href.indexOf('#') === -1 && href.indexOf('@') === -1) {
                console.log(href.indexOf('#'));
                if (!linkList.includes(href)) {
                    linkList.push(href);
                    let LinkReplace = href.replace(/\//g, '-');
                    let screenshotName = LinkReplace.replace(/^.*\/\/[^\/]+/, '');
                    // await page.screenshot({ path: './screenshots/' + screenshotName +'.jpg', type: 'jpeg' });
                    await loop(page, href)
                }
            }
        }
    }

    await browser.close();
}

Source: https://github.com/dseegers/node-error-checker