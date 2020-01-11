Check if table td has class error

Here is the html from inspector.
<table class="display stripe dataTable no-footer" id="nirqst" role="grid" aria-describedby="nirqst_info" width="100%" cellspacing="0">
<!-- <caption>New Intake Requests</caption>-->
<thead>
<tr role="row">
<th style="width: 4%;" class="hide_id sorting_disabled" rowspan="1" colspan="1" aria-label="ID#">ID#</th>
<th class="sorting" tabindex="0" aria-controls="nirqst" rowspan="1" colspan="1" style="width: 20px;" aria-label="Select-->: activate to sort column ascending">Select
<!--<input type="checkbox" id="select_all" name="select_intake" />-->
</th>
<th class="sorting" tabindex="0" aria-controls="nirqst" rowspan="1" colspan="1" style="width: 40px;" aria-label="Service: activate to sort column ascending">Service</th>
<th class="sorting" tabindex="0" aria-controls="nirqst" rowspan="1" colspan="1" aria-label="Activity: activate to sort column ascending">Activity</th>
<th class="sorting" tabindex="0" aria-controls="nirqst" rowspan="1" colspan="1" aria-label="Dept: activate to sort column ascending">Dept</th>
<th class="sorting" tabindex="0" aria-controls="nirqst" rowspan="1" colspan="1" aria-label="Company: activate to sort column ascending">Company</th>
<th class="sorting" tabindex="0" aria-controls="nirqst" rowspan="1" colspan="1" style="width: 160px;" aria-label="Address: activate to sort column ascending">Address</th>
<th class="sorting" tabindex="0" aria-controls="nirqst" rowspan="1" colspan="1" aria-label="User: activate to sort column ascending">User</th>
<th class="sorting" tabindex="0" aria-controls="nirqst" rowspan="1" colspan="1" aria-label="Box#: activate to sort column ascending">Box#</th>
<th class="sorting" tabindex="0" aria-controls="nirqst" rowspan="1" colspan="1" aria-label="Destroy Date: activate to sort column ascending">Destroy Date</th>
<th class="sorting_desc" tabindex="0" aria-controls="nirqst" rowspan="1" colspan="1" aria-label="Request Date: activate to sort column ascending" aria-sort="descending">Request Date</th>
<th class="sorting_disabled" rowspan="1" colspan="1" style="width: 110px;" aria-label="Action">Action</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr class="odd">
<td colspan="11" class="dataTables_empty" valign="top">No data available in table</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>