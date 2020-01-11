Check if table td has class error

Right. So let’s go over why what you tried DIDNT work, and then come on to what WOULD work.

if ($('#nirqst').find('tbody tr').length<=1) {

Problem with this is, there is a tr inside the tbody. But this will also be true if the number of rows is equal to 1. So there’s a false positive here.

if ($("#nirqst").hasClass("dataTables_empty")) {

The table itself does not have this class. So this will never be true.

if (!$('#nirqst tbody tr").length) {

This fails because of the same problem as #1, just in reverse: Because the lack of information is put into a table row, this finds a length of 1, and so it won’t ever tell you it’s empty. Because it’s not.

So. Let’s figure out what exactly WOULD work.

Some of this is speculation, because I don’t know how dataTables creates its HTML. But here’s what I will operate on the assumption of:

If there is no data in the table, Create a row with a single cell in it. That cell has the class dataTables_empty, colspans the entire row, and contains the text “No data available in table”.

There are no circumstances in which a table that contains data will have any cells that have the class ‘dataTable_empty’.

Given those two assumptions, then there are several possibilities for detecting the presence of an empty table.