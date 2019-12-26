Check If bootstrap last column is even or odd

Im new to this forum and new to php too… hope i get some help…

i have bootstrap column in while loop, what i want is if bootstrap last column is odd then i want column to be 12 (col-12), i found the way to check number even or odd but want to check last number so if last number (last column) is odd i want column to be 12 else remain col-6 i have tried:

<div class"<?php echo ($i == (2 || 4 || 6) )?'col-md-6':'col-md-12'; ?>"> display content there in while loop </div> <div class" <?php echo ($i % 2 == 0)?'col-md-6':'col-md-12'; ?>"> display content there in while loop </div>