Check for equality in fields

I have a form where I want a user to create a password, then confirm it. I’m trying to make sure the two fields are the same using

<form action="users/add_user_engine.php" method="POST" onsubmit="return validatePassword();" >

on the form, heres the function

<script language="javascript"> var password = document.getElementById("Password"), confirm_password = document.getElementById("Password2"); function validatePassword(){ if(password.value != confirm_password.value) { alert("Passwords Don\'t Match"); return false; } else { return true; } } </script>

But I get the alert() if the 2 fields match when im just trying to allow the form to submit,