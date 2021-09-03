Check for equality in fields

I have a form where I want a user to create a password, then confirm it. I’m trying to make sure the two fields are the same using
<form action="users/add_user_engine.php" method="POST" onsubmit="return validatePassword();" >
on the form, heres the function
<script language="javascript">
var password = document.getElementById("Password"), confirm_password = document.getElementById("Password2");
function validatePassword(){
if(password.value != confirm_password.value) {
alert("Passwords Don\'t Match");
return false;
} else {
return true;
}
}
</script>
But I get the alert() if the 2 fields match when im just trying to allow the form to submit,