Check for duplicates in all lists before moving item to list

Your statement of what you are trying to do, combined with the example data, lacks clarity. I also reviewed your most recent posts and do these csv files actually contain lines of csv data or are they really just single values on each line in the file?

I’m reading this as - since January, February, March, and April are already picked and stored in the output files, they are unavailable to be picked when this page is displayed, any of the remaining available choices can be added to any output file, and any choice made while on this ‘edit’ page should ‘dynamically’ become unavailable in all the select/option menus?

Next, don’t write out block after block of the same program logic that only differs in the data values it operates on. Let the computer generate the html markup and process the submitted data for the 10 possible files by looping to produce the html markup and looping to dynamically process the 10 sets of data from the form.