Check for duplicates in all lists before moving item to list

johan40: johan40: They contain single values on each line

Then you don’t need all the extra code treating it as csv data. Just use file(), with the FILE_IGNORE_NEW_LINES | FILE_SKIP_EMPTY_LINES flags, to get all the lines from any file into an array.

johan40: johan40: What I need to do is if January is in list1 and I try to move January from master list to list 2 it shouldn’t because it is already allocated to list1

You would read the contents of all the files, then if a choice exists in one of the 10+ output files, either leave the choice(s) out of the master select/option list or you would add the disabled attribute.

How do you know how many output files there are? Do you have some type of ‘add’ menu choice to add an empty one?

johan40: johan40: I can’t remove it from masterlist as I use master list for other application and calculation

No one stated to do anything to the master.csv file. Once you read the contents of the file into memory, you can do anything you want to that copy of the data.

Because you have used a separate form for each output file, I’ll assume that you want to update one output file at a time, then go onto the next? This makes the overall logic simpler since you won’t need to ‘dynamically’ remove choices using javascript in the browser as you make sections and restore those choices if you remove a selection.