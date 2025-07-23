Hello everyone,
I need to check a MySQL 8 database table to see if a user has logged in for at least two days in January of the current year.
If there are at least two days recorded, I update a second MySQL table in the same database with the value OK, otherwise with the value KO.
This is my sproc.
I have this error because in fact the dates on which the user foo logged in are 2, the days:
+-----------------+
| tDate |
+-----------------+
| 2025-01-05 |
| 2025-01-02 |
+-----------------+
2 rows in set (0.60 sec)
Procedure execution failed
1172 - Result consisted of more than one row
Time: 0,518s
CREATE DEFINER=`root`@`%` PROCEDURE `dCreate_20250723`( )
BEGIN
DECLARE retval INT;
FLUSH HOSTS;
SET @s = CONCAT('SELECT DISTINCT COUNT(B.tDate) INTO @n
FROM `dotable_1` B
WHERE
YEAR ( B.tDate ) = 2025
AND MONTH ( B.tDate ) = 1
AND B.tUsers = ''foo''
GROUP BY DATE(B.tDate);');
FLUSH HOSTS;
PREPARE `stmt` FROM @`s`;
SET @`s` := NULL;
EXECUTE `stmt`;
DEALLOCATE PREPARE `stmt`;
SET retval := NULL;
SET retval = @n;
IF retval >= 2 THEN
UPDATE `dotable_2` SET tCheck = "OK" WHERE tUsers = 'foo';
ELSE
UPDATE `dotable_2` SET tCheck = "KO" WHERE tUsers = 'foo';
END IF;
SET retval := NULL;
END