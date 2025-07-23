Hello everyone,

I need to check a MySQL 8 database table to see if a user has logged in for at least two days in January of the current year.

If there are at least two days recorded, I update a second MySQL table in the same database with the value OK, otherwise with the value KO.

This is my sproc.

I have this error because in fact the dates on which the user foo logged in are 2, the days:

+-----------------+ | tDate | +-----------------+ | 2025-01-05 | | 2025-01-02 | +-----------------+ 2 rows in set (0.60 sec)