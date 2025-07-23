Check a MySQL 8 database table to see if a user has logged

Hello everyone,

I need to check a MySQL 8 database table to see if a user has logged in for at least two days in January of the current year.

If there are at least two days recorded, I update a second MySQL table in the same database with the value OK, otherwise with the value KO.

This is my sproc.

I have this error because in fact the dates on which the user foo logged in are 2, the days:

+-----------------+
| tDate           |
+-----------------+
| 2025-01-05      |
| 2025-01-02      |
+-----------------+
2 rows in set (0.60 sec)

Procedure execution failed

1172 - Result consisted of more than one row

Time: 0,518s



CREATE DEFINER=`root`@`%` PROCEDURE `dCreate_20250723`( )
BEGIN

DECLARE retval INT;

FLUSH HOSTS;

SET @s = CONCAT('SELECT DISTINCT COUNT(B.tDate) INTO @n 
         FROM `dotable_1` B 
         WHERE 
	     YEAR ( B.tDate ) = 2025 
	     AND MONTH ( B.tDate ) = 1 
	     AND B.tUsers = ''foo''
	     GROUP BY DATE(B.tDate);');
	 
FLUSH HOSTS; 

PREPARE `stmt` FROM @`s`;
SET @`s` := NULL;
EXECUTE `stmt`;
DEALLOCATE PREPARE `stmt`;
	 
SET retval := NULL;
 
SET retval = @n;	 
 
IF retval >= 2 THEN
		
UPDATE `dotable_2` SET tCheck = "OK" WHERE tUsers = 'foo';
	 
ELSE

UPDATE `dotable_2` SET tCheck = "KO" WHERE tUsers = 'foo';	
	
END IF;
	 
SET retval := NULL;	

END
Right. You can only select a scalar value into a variable.

Why’re we distincting a grouped query?

SELECT COUNT(*) INTO @n
   FROM (
      SELECT DISTINCT tDate 
      FROM `dotable_1`
      WHERE YEAR(tDate) = 2025
      AND MONTH(tDate) = 1
      AND tUsers = "foo"
  ) B