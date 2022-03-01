Cheapest and easiest payment solution

Hi guys,

Im building a basic website for a local community association. They want a simple web page with a list of concerts. Next to each concert they want to give the ability for a user to select a quantity of tickets and pay.

The client is an elderly chap (which is typical of local community associations) and the types of users are also likely to be elderly.

The client doesnt want a new ecommerce merchant account and have the expense of managing that and learning how to do it.

So what should I offer him? He has used Paypal, so perhaps I should offer him that?

Thanks