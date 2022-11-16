Cheap VOS3000 Rent

VOS3000 is designed for carrier-class operations by Kunshi Network Technology Co.Ltd. A softswitch is the central device, which is used in the VoIP industry for connecting call from one end to the other. It is the safest, reliable and stable operating system. VOS3000 has been designed for performing a wide range of medium as well as small scale carrier class operations along with management of several other systems In addition to providing Account Management, Exchange Rate Management, Rate Management, Package Management, Cards Management, Gateway Management, Phone Management, Softswitch Management, IVR Management, System Management, User Management, Data Query and Web Self-Service System, the system also integrates add-on modules like the Global Card Business System (support 10 million cards) and Extreme Media Proxy, for you to build a stable , reliable and High-Performance operating system. VOS3000 softswitch supports SIP/H323/SIP-H323, with capacity up to 10,000 concurrent calls. After rigorous testing, the VOS3000 softswitch proves to be a stable and reliable high-performance carrier-class system. VOS3000-2.1.2.4 become part of the Kunshi family in 2009 from that to till now is customer demandable.

Features & VOS3000 2.1.6.0 Packages

Concurrent Calls 100-300

VOS3000 Web Manager

VOS3000 Mobile Manager

$64.99 Per Month

Concurrent Calls 300-500

VOS3000 Web Manager

VOS3000 Mobile Manager

$74.99 Per Month

Concurrent Calls 500-1000

VOS3000 Web Manager

VOS3000 Mobile Manager

$84.99 Per Month

We also provide many other services like cheap VOS3000-2.1.1.5, VOS3000-2.1.2.0, Cheap VOS3000-2.1.2.4,cheap VOS3000-2.1.4.0,cheap VOS3000-2.1.8.05.

VPN Worlds

Email: sales@vpnworlds.com