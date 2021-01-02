Chat commands to script

Hi
i wanna add commands for mods and admins to my chat script just the basic ones
/ban username message minutes
/unban username
how would i do this with a image as theres no info on google
<?php
session_start();
//including the database connection file
require_once("../../include/config.php");
// Please Do not touch this //
//Create select query
$query = "SELECT * FROM chat LEFT JOIN `users` ON users.id = chat.username where chat.id ORDER BY chat.id ASC";
$shouts = mysqli_query($link,$query);
?>
<?php
//Check if form is submitted
if(isset($_POST['submit']))
{
$username = mysqli_real_escape_string($link, $_POST['username']);
$message = mysqli_real_escape_string($link, $_POST['message']);
//Set timezone
date_default_timezone_set('Australia/Adelaide');
$Published = date("Y-m-d H:i:s");
//Validate input
if(!isset($username) || $username=='' || !isset($message) || $message=='')
{
$error = "Please fill in your name and a message";
header("Location: index.php?error=".urlencode($error));
}
else
{
$query = "INSERT into chat (username,message,Published)
VALUES ('$username','$message','$Published')";
if(!mysqli_query($link, $query))
{
die("Error: ".mysqli_error($link));
}
else
{
header("Location: dashboard.php");
exit();
}
}
}
?>
<?php while($rowe = mysqli_fetch_assoc($shouts)) : ?>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-3">
<?php
if(empty($rowe['image'])){
$avatar = 'http://www.gravatar.com/avatar/' . md5( $rowe['email'] ) . '?s=33&d=wavatar&r=g';
echo '<img src="' . $avatar . '" />';
}else{
echo ' <img src="'. $rowe['image'] .' " style="width:23%" alt="Circle Image" class="rounded-circle"/> </img>';
}
?>
<?php
if ($rowe['role'] === "admin") {
echo '<span class="badge badge-danger"> '. $rowe['username'] .' </span> <a href="' . $row['siteurl'] . 'pages/profile.php?id=' . $rowe['id'] . '/' . $rowe['username'] .'.php"><i class="fas fa-user-shield"></a></i>
</br><h6 style="color:#f12100;font-weight: 1000;background-color: #160e19;padding: 4 1px;border-radius: 1px;text-transform: uppercase;background-image: none;text-shadow: 1px 1px 1px rgb(65, 25, 41);"> '. $rowe['role'] .' </h2></br>';
}elseif ($rowe ['role'] === "Mod") {
echo '<span class="badge badge-dark" style="color:'. $rowe['css'] .');">'. $rowe['username'] .'</span> <a href="' . $row['siteurl'] . 'pages/profile.php?id=' . $rowe['id'] . '/' . $rowe['username'] .'.php"><i class="fas fa-gavel"></a></i>
</br> <h6 style="color: #0d27de;font-weight: 1000;background-color: #14d0be;padding: 4 1px;border-radius: 1px;text-transform: uppercase;background-image: none;text-shadow: 1px 1px 1px rgb(65, 25, 41);">'. $rowe['role'] .'</h2></br>';
}elseif ($rowe ['role'] === "user") {
echo '<span class="badge badge-light" style="color:'. $rowe['css'] .');">'. $rowe['username'] .' </span> <a href="' . $row['siteurl'] . 'pages/profile.php?id=' . $rowe['id'] . '/' . $rowe['username'] .'.php"><i class="fas fa-user"></a></i>
</br> <h6 style="color:#b1b2bd;font-weight: 1000;background-color: #1e5204a6;padding: 5 1px;border-radius: 1px;text-transform: uppercase;background-image: none;text-shadow: 1px 1px 1px rgb(65, 25, 41);">'. $rowe['role'] .'</h2></br>';
}
?>
</div></br></br></br></br></br>
<div class="col-md-6">
</br>
<button class="btn btn-info" style="height:80px;width:310px"> </strong> <?php echo $rowe['message'] ?> </button>
</br>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-3"><i class="fas fa-calendar"></i> <?php echo date('Y/m/d' , strtotime($rowe['Published']));?> </br>
<i class="fas fa-clock"></i> <?php echo date('h:i A' , strtotime($rowe['Published']));?>
</div>
</div>
<?php endwhile; ?>
this is the form that i use to chat
<form method="post" action="chat.php">
<input type="text" name="username" readonly hidden placeholder="Enter your name" value="<?php echo $_SESSION['id'];?>">
<div class="input-group mb-3">
<input type="text" name="message" class="form-control" placeholder="Enter Your Message">
<div class="input-group-append">
<button class="btn btn-info" type="submit" name="submit" value="Send!">Send Message</button>
</div>
</div>
<span class="input-group-btn">
</span>
</form>