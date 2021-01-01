Chat commands to script

Hi

i wanna add commands for mods and admins to my chat script just the basic ones

/ban username message minutes

/unban username

how would i do this with a image as theres no info on google

<?php session_start(); //including the database connection file require_once("../../include/config.php"); // Please Do not touch this // //Create select query $query = "SELECT * FROM chat LEFT JOIN `users` ON users.id = chat.username where chat.id ORDER BY chat.id ASC"; $shouts = mysqli_query($link,$query); ?> <?php //Check if form is submitted if(isset($_POST['submit'])) { $username = mysqli_real_escape_string($link, $_POST['username']); $message = mysqli_real_escape_string($link, $_POST['message']); //Set timezone date_default_timezone_set('Australia/Adelaide'); $Published = date("Y-m-d H:i:s"); //Validate input if(!isset($username) || $username=='' || !isset($message) || $message=='') { $error = "Please fill in your name and a message"; header("Location: index.php?error=".urlencode($error)); } else { $query = "INSERT into chat (username,message,Published) VALUES ('$username','$message','$Published')"; if(!mysqli_query($link, $query)) { die("Error: ".mysqli_error($link)); } else { header("Location: dashboard.php"); exit(); } } } ?> <?php while($rowe = mysqli_fetch_assoc($shouts)) : ?> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-3"> <?php if(empty($rowe['image'])){ $avatar = 'http://www.gravatar.com/avatar/' . md5( $rowe['email'] ) . '?s=33&d=wavatar&r=g'; echo '<img src="' . $avatar . '" />'; }else{ echo ' <img src="'. $rowe['image'] .' " style="width:23%" alt="Circle Image" class="rounded-circle"/> </img>'; } ?> <?php if ($rowe['role'] === "admin") { echo '<span class="badge badge-danger"> '. $rowe['username'] .' </span> <a href="' . $row['siteurl'] . 'pages/profile.php?id=' . $rowe['id'] . '/' . $rowe['username'] .'.php"><i class="fas fa-user-shield"></a></i> </br><h6 style="color:#f12100;font-weight: 1000;background-color: #160e19;padding: 4 1px;border-radius: 1px;text-transform: uppercase;background-image: none;text-shadow: 1px 1px 1px rgb(65, 25, 41);"> '. $rowe['role'] .' </h2></br>'; }elseif ($rowe ['role'] === "Mod") { echo '<span class="badge badge-dark" style="color:'. $rowe['css'] .');">'. $rowe['username'] .'</span> <a href="' . $row['siteurl'] . 'pages/profile.php?id=' . $rowe['id'] . '/' . $rowe['username'] .'.php"><i class="fas fa-gavel"></a></i> </br> <h6 style="color: #0d27de;font-weight: 1000;background-color: #14d0be;padding: 4 1px;border-radius: 1px;text-transform: uppercase;background-image: none;text-shadow: 1px 1px 1px rgb(65, 25, 41);">'. $rowe['role'] .'</h2></br>'; }elseif ($rowe ['role'] === "user") { echo '<span class="badge badge-light" style="color:'. $rowe['css'] .');">'. $rowe['username'] .' </span> <a href="' . $row['siteurl'] . 'pages/profile.php?id=' . $rowe['id'] . '/' . $rowe['username'] .'.php"><i class="fas fa-user"></a></i> </br> <h6 style="color:#b1b2bd;font-weight: 1000;background-color: #1e5204a6;padding: 5 1px;border-radius: 1px;text-transform: uppercase;background-image: none;text-shadow: 1px 1px 1px rgb(65, 25, 41);">'. $rowe['role'] .'</h2></br>'; } ?> </div></br></br></br></br></br> <div class="col-md-6"> </br> <button class="btn btn-info" style="height:80px;width:310px"> </strong> <?php echo $rowe['message'] ?> </button> </br> </div> <div class="col-sm-3"><i class="fas fa-calendar"></i> <?php echo date('Y/m/d' , strtotime($rowe['Published']));?> </br> <i class="fas fa-clock"></i> <?php echo date('h:i A' , strtotime($rowe['Published']));?> </div> </div> <?php endwhile; ?>

this is the form that i use to chat