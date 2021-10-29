Chart.js Support Group Query

#1

While there are other options for chart creation, I began using Chart.js and am getting more and more accostomed to its quirks. That said, it is nearly impossible, IMHO, to find a dedicated support forum. There is no shortage of ‘example charts’ , but most are regurgitations of basic charts that can easily be found on the chart.js webpage.

So, my question is this: Would SitePoint consider beginning a Chart.js support forum?

I ask because SP offers a Chart.js tutorial as seen here. The author would be a great forum admin. Just a thought.

Thank you for your consideration.

#2

There does seem to be almost 10,000 discussions flagged with that product on Stack Overflow, from their “Ecosystem” link on the web page - perhaps they’re another that prefers to direct discussions to that platform.

#3

I don’t know whether or not we get sufficient posts on the subject to justify a dedicated section of the forums, but we could certainly add a “Chart.js” tag, which would make it easier to locate such posts.

Any decision on new categories or sub-categoroies would lie with SitePoint HQ, I think. @mrlagmer?

Edit: A search of the JS forum for Chart.js topics came up with a total of seventeen over a period of about six years. They do seem to be getting more frequent.