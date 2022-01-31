Chart.js Support Group Query

Once again, sorry for my late response, but I never seem to get notification of new posts. ( Just checked my creds and Notifications had not been activated. I guess it this needs to be done every time I log in. Not certain of this.)

Back on topic: To my knowledge there is one book on Chart.js that I have been able to find. There is one course on Chart.js (that I am aware of), but these go over the basics in minute detail. I need more than that. I struggled and struggled to send MySQL database data to a webpage to create a chart with.

I was fortunate to find a demo on saving Arduino sensor data to a database and then creating a chart with that data. This coder did not use Chart.js, which was not a problem. I just had to understand his script and eventually come up with a php file to query and select my own database data.

That said, what I did should not have been that difficult, but everyone on the planet who demo’s Chart.js on their webpage uses static data. And a LOT of the time I note that their demo uses someone else’s code.

What would be great is to find a book (or course) on ‘advanced’ Chart.js. I will keep looking.

My hope for beginning this thread was that if the forum could be created that it would be monitored by a knowledgable team of Chart.js coders. IMO, Chart.js is not difficult, what is difficult is trying to visualize the data on the chart the way that you want.

Thanks for hearing me out.