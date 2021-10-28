Chart.js Support Group Query

While there are other options for chart creation, I began using Chart.js and am getting more and more accostomed to its quirks. That said, it is nearly impossible, IMHO, to find a dedicated support forum. There is no shortage of ‘example charts’ , but most are regurgitations of basic charts that can easily be found on the chart.js webpage.

So, my question is this: Would SitePoint consider beginning a Chart.js support forum?

I ask because SP offers a Chart.js tutorial as seen here. The author would be a great forum admin. Just a thought.

Thank you for your consideration.