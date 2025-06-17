Changing value inside text field based on body class>?

Hi there,

I have some pages that have body classes such as:

  • term-art-craft-competitions
  • term-music-competitions
    and
  • term-art-craft-freebies
  • term-music-freebies

I have a search field (just a text input) with some default placeholder text “Search Job, keywords…”

What I would like to do is replace this text and have this text field display something like “Search competitions” or “Search freebies” based on the body class. So I’m thinking of trying something like checking if the body has a class with the word “competitions” or “freebies”.

This is the code I have, but it’s not doing what I’d like.

Can anyone see what I have wrong?

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() {
    const bodyClass = document.body.className;
    const searchInput = document.getElementById('PqmIc_title');

    if (bodyClass.includes('competitions')) {
      searchInput.placeholder = 'Search competitions by title, keywords...';
    } else if (bodyClass.includes('freebies')) {
      searchInput.placeholder = 'Search freebies by title, keywords...';
    }
  });

Thanks!

As long as you’re not going to ever have the same word be used twice - like “competitions-free” and “competitions-paid” (which would both match the includes("competitions") statement), the code looks correct…

When in doubt, throw console.log("Debug: Step X") in all over the place and see what, if anything, it’s doing? (At the very least, it’ll give us more information - where the script stopped, if its running at all, etc.)