Changing value inside text field based on body class>?

Hi there,

I have some pages that have body classes such as:

term-art-craft-competitions

term-music-competitions

and

and term-art-craft-freebies

term-music-freebies

I have a search field (just a text input) with some default placeholder text “Search Job, keywords…”

What I would like to do is replace this text and have this text field display something like “Search competitions” or “Search freebies” based on the body class. So I’m thinking of trying something like checking if the body has a class with the word “competitions” or “freebies”.

This is the code I have, but it’s not doing what I’d like.

Can anyone see what I have wrong?

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { const bodyClass = document.body.className; const searchInput = document.getElementById('PqmIc_title'); if (bodyClass.includes('competitions')) { searchInput.placeholder = 'Search competitions by title, keywords...'; } else if (bodyClass.includes('freebies')) { searchInput.placeholder = 'Search freebies by title, keywords...'; } });

Thanks!