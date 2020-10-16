Changing the Server Signature (Apache)

Hello,
I’m currently running Apache 2.4.38 on Raspbian. I’ve tried a few articles about chaging the server signature (ie.
Apache/2.4.38 (Raspbian) to
Server). I followed the steps in this article, but have had no luck. Is there any way I can fix this?
Hello,
How about just turning it off?
ServerSignature Off
I suppose that could work…
What would the value of
$_SERVER['SERVER_SIGNATURE'] be in that case?
Would it be blank or would it return
example.com at Port 80?
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.