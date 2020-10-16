Changing the Server Signature (Apache)

Hello,
I’m currently running Apache 2.4.38 on Raspbian. I’ve tried a few articles about chaging the server signature (ie. Apache/2.4.38 (Raspbian) to Server). I followed the steps in this article, but have had no luck. Is there any way I can fix this?

How about just turning it off?

ServerSignature Off
I suppose that could work…

What would the value of $_SERVER['SERVER_SIGNATURE'] be in that case?

Would it be blank or would it return example.com at Port 80?

