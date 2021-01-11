Changing text alignment on a dropdown menu

Hi,

I wouldn’t use floats these days but flexbox instead and you can then align things how you want more easily.

You can add the flex rules to your existing code and keep the float as a fallback for older browsers like this.

body { font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; margin: 0; } .navbar { overflow: hidden; background-color: #333; display:flex; justify-content:flex-end; } .navbar a { float: left; font-size: 16px; color: white; text-align: center; padding: 14px 16px; text-decoration: none; } .subnav { float: right; overflow: hidden; } .subnav .subnavbtn { font-size: 16px; border: none; outline: none; color: white; padding: 14px 16px; background-color: inherit; font-family: inherit; margin: 0; } .navbar a:hover, .subnav:hover .subnavbtn { background-color: red; } .subnav-content { display: none; position: absolute; left: 0; background-color: red; width: 100%; z-index: 1; justify-content:flex-end; } .subnav-content a { float: left; color: white; text-decoration: none; } .subnav-content a:hover { background-color: #eee; color: black; } .subnav:hover .subnav-content { display: flex; }

NOTE: I tend to avoid hiding menu item using display:none as that removes them from search engines and screen readers. It is better to move them off screen and then bring them back into view when needed. That will also allow for transitions and animations to be applied if needed as you can’t animate from display:none.