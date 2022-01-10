Changing svg to a different color where it stays

How would I change the svg color on click, where it stays and doesn’t change back to the previous color it was before?
I click the svg, the video opens up, home button is clicked.
Button is now a different color than it was before.
That’s what I am trying to do.
https://jsfiddle.net/eq0ohp78/
Would I be doing something like this?
I just tried it, it did not work.
.playa.active{
fill: green;
}
.playb.active{
fill: green;
}
.playc.active{
fill: green;
}
Svgs
playa,
.playb,
.playc {
margin: auto 20px;
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
flex-shrink: 0;
border: none;
background: transparent;
padding: 0;
}
.playa {
fill: red;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
.playb {
fill: blue;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
.playc {
fill: orange;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}