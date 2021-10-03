Changing svg to a different color where it stays

HTML & CSS
#1

How would I change the svg color on click, where it stays and doesn’t change back to the previous color it was before?

I click the svg, the video opens up, home button is clicked.

Button is now a different color than it was before.

That’s what I am trying to do.

https://jsfiddle.net/eq0ohp78/

Would I be doing something like this?

I just tried it, it did not work.

.playa.active{
   fill: green;
}

.playb.active{
   fill: green;
}

.playc.active{
   fill: green;
}

Svgs

playa,
.playb,
.playc {
  margin: auto 20px;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  cursor: pointer;
  flex-shrink: 0;
  border: none;
  background: transparent;
  padding: 0;
}

.playa {
  fill: red;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}

.playb {
  fill: blue;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}

.playc {
  fill: orange;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}