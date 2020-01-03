Changing PHP settings with ini_set

I am following this link

I am reproducing the code snippet here →

// Make sure the script can handle large folders/files ini_set('max_execution_time', 600); ini_set('memory_limit','1024M');.

If we go on the official PHP page →

https://www.php.net/manual/en/info.configuration.php#ini.max-execution-time

It says →

You can not change this setting with ini_set() when running in safe mode. The only workaround is to turn off safe mode or by changing the time limit in the php.ini.

But if we further browse their internal links then the safe mode is deprecated →

https://www.php.net/manual/en/ini.sect.safe-mode.php#ini.safe-mode

My Question:

So if we are trying to make/code something in PHP we should not be worried about “You can not change this setting with ini_set() when running in [safe mode]” as far as we are sure that the latest version of PHP is installed on the servers.

Going Further,

Your web server can have other timeout configurations that may also interrupt PHP execution. Apache has a Timeout directive and IIS has a CGI timeout function. Both default to 300 seconds. See your web server documentation for specific details.

What does that means?

// Make sure the script can handle large folders/files ini_set('max_execution_time', 600); ini_set('memory_limit','1024M');

Does that mean that server companies have their wayround to superimpose restriction over what we are doing in the above code line?