Changing PHP settings with ini_set

#1

I am following this link

I am reproducing the code snippet here →

// Make sure the script can handle large folders/files
ini_set('max_execution_time', 600);
ini_set('memory_limit','1024M');.

If we go on the official PHP page →
https://www.php.net/manual/en/info.configuration.php#ini.max-execution-time

It says →

You can not change this setting with ini_set() when running in safe mode. The only workaround is to turn off safe mode or by changing the time limit in the php.ini.

But if we further browse their internal links then the safe mode is deprecated →
https://www.php.net/manual/en/ini.sect.safe-mode.php#ini.safe-mode

My Question:
So if we are trying to make/code something in PHP we should not be worried about “You can not change this setting with ini_set() when running in [safe mode]” as far as we are sure that the latest version of PHP is installed on the servers.

Going Further,

Your web server can have other timeout configurations that may also interrupt PHP execution. Apache has a Timeout directive and IIS has a CGI timeout function. Both default to 300 seconds. See your web server documentation for specific details.

What does that means?

// Make sure the script can handle large folders/files
ini_set('max_execution_time', 600);
ini_set('memory_limit','1024M');

Does that mean that server companies have their wayround to superimpose restriction over what we are doing in the above code line?

#2

This recent Topic may be of interest:

#3

Hey there @John_Betong, thanks for sharing, but can we discuss few points that I raised in my OP.

#4

Some parameters changed in php.ini require systemctl restart apache2

This topic is more appropriate - please run the script and notice the results:

#5

no, safe mode is removed. Therefore:

You can’t ever be in safe mode in PHP >=5.4, so this statement is moot when your environment is 5.4 or later.

#6

Basically: yes

PHP is not fully handling the HTTP request, a web server is (most used with shared hosting is Apache). Any HTTP request hits Apache first and if Apache decides after 30 seconds that that’s enough then it doesn’t matter what the timeout in your PHP is, the process will be stopped.

#7

I believe/assume that in case of the dedicated hosting that limitation wont be there?

Additionally, in shared hosting larges sites are not (actually) hosted. The marketing gimmick is that everything is unlimited, but as storage/traffic/increases they show that no free lunch (= No unlimited Dude).

I will wait for your input.

#8

You always need a Webserver. PHP cannot serve HTTP request by itself.
So you either have Apache, or Nginx, or something similar in front.

If you increase the timeout in PHP, you need to increase the timeout there too.

Why do you want to increase the timeout anyway?

#9

For the purpose of learning I was creating a backup of folder and database of a wordpress installation.

#10

I would highly recommend doing that on the command line instead :slight_smile:

#11

Hi, there @rpkamp Command lines are also available in shared hostings?

#12

Depends on your hoster. Some offer it, some don’t. You should ask them.

#13

Unsurprisingly, most web hosts don’t want you to be able to tell your script to never time out and run forever, consuming their server’s CPU and RAM resources indefinitely to try and serve your webpage.